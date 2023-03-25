Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for the French club this season and his performances have attracted a lot of interest.

A report from 90 min claims that Newcastle are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements and they have identified the Frenchman as a potential target.

The Magpies need to bring in a reliable partner for Bruno Guimaraes and Thuram seems like the ideal addition. The 21-year-old defensive midfielder will help protect the back four and let the Brazilian midfielder operate with more freedom.

Thuram is adept at breaking up the opposition’s play and recycling possession. Furthermore, he is young enough to improve and the transfer could prove to be a solid long-term investment.

In addition to that, he will add creativity to the side as well. The midfielder has two goals and eight assists to his name this season.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle come forward with a concrete offer for the French midfielder in the coming months. They certainly have the finances to tempt Nice into selling their prized prospect at the end of the season.

A move to the Premier League would be a major step up in the midfielder’s career as well and he is likely to be tempted to join Newcastle especially if the Magpies manage to secure Champions League qualification.

Playing against top-class players in the Premier League will help accelerate the 21-year-old’s development, and it could also improve his chances of representing his country more often.