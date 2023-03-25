Newcastle United are hoping to sign the Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old midfielder will be a free agent and he has not managed to sign an extension with the Italian club yet. There have been rumours that Juventus could look to extend his stay in Turin.

As per Fichajes.net, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is keen on signing the World Cup finalist as he looks to reinforce the middle of the park. Bruno Guimaraes is the only reliable midfielder at the club right now and Newcastle will have to bring in more quality if they want to do well across all competitions.

The Magpies are pushing for Champions League football and they will certainly need better-quality players to navigate the premier European competition next season.

Rabiot has proven his quality for club and country and he was an important player for France in the recently concluded World Cup. The 27-year-old has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle, especially on a free transfer.

The midfielder has proven his quality in the Italian league and the opportunity to showcase his worth in the Premier League could prove to be an exciting option for him. Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they will be able to provide him with a more lucrative contract compared to Juventus.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the 27-year-old to move to St James’ Park at the end of the season. However, it is fair to assume that they will have to secure Champions League qualification in order to attract a player of his quality.