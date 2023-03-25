Photo: Argentina rename their training complex after Lionel Messi

It seems that Lionel Messi can do no wrong in Argentina at present, with their third World Cup win, which had La Pulga’s name written all over it, surely the catalyst for the team’s training complex to be renamed in his honour.

The entire Argentina men’s squad, employees and managers attended at the formerly named Casa de Ezeiza to see the unveiling.

More Stories / Latest News The 14 Liverpool players who are guaranteed to stay beyond this summer Video: Real Madrid star Tchouameni gives away one of the most bizarre free-kicks you will ever see Video: Liverpool’s Curtis Jones scores brilliant goal for England U21s as they beat France 4-0

It was later announced on the Twitter page of Chiqui Tapia, the president of the Argentina Football Association.