As they press ahead towards a first Premier League title in almost 20 years, the last thing Mikel Arteta needs are his Arsenal stars getting injured, and the sight of his captain, Martin Odegaard, writhing in agony after a ferocious tackle from Spain’s Rodri would surely have got his blood boiling.
International breaks at this time of the year are never welcomed because of the risk of being ruled out of the business end of the campaign.
That appeared to be the last thing on Rodri’s mind as he cleaned out the Norwegian in Spain’s European Championship qualifier on Saturday night.
Ouch.
It just had to be Rodri to make that tackle on Odegaard during Arsenal Man City race. Thankfully he's fine. pic.twitter.com/GumtcHJfUN
— AfcVIP?? (@VipArsenal) March 25, 2023