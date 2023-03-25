As they press ahead towards a first Premier League title in almost 20 years, the last thing Mikel Arteta needs are his Arsenal stars getting injured, and the sight of his captain, Martin Odegaard, writhing in agony after a ferocious tackle from Spain’s Rodri would surely have got his blood boiling.

International breaks at this time of the year are never welcomed because of the risk of being ruled out of the business end of the campaign.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Player collapses after suffering a heart attack mid-game – wanted to continue playing after being revived Reporter close to David Sullivan makes Noble and Moyes claim that will not go down well with West Ham fans ‘They can have a bit back’ – Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard revels in Celtic baiting

That appeared to be the last thing on Rodri’s mind as he cleaned out the Norwegian in Spain’s European Championship qualifier on Saturday night.

Ouch.