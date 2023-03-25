According to Football Insider, Leeds United would “jump at the chance” to sign Barcelona star Raphinha who is potentially “ready to return” to the Premier League.

As per the report, Barcelona who are undergoing financial troubles may be forced to sell the winger in the summer.

However, Elland road is not going to be the likely destination for the 26-year-old even if Leeds survive relegation. Not only will his wages and potential fee be out of Leeds’ reach but the player will also prefer to join a club competing in Europe.

One of the clubs linked with the winger is Newcastle United who will look to continue building on their impressive season next year. In the first full season under new owners, Eddie Howe has had remarkable season, guiding them to a League Cup final.

He also has Newcastle competing for the top 4 with the Magpies currently on 5th in the table, just 2 points behind 4th place Tottenham and with two games in hand.

Raphinha would be an excellent coup by Newcastle who aim to build a strong squad that can go on to compete for the top 4 consistently as well as compete for silverware.

The Brazilian spent 2 years at Leeds scoring 17 goals and assisting 12 in 67 appearances. He earned himself a move to La Liga giants in the summer and has made an instant impact there as well scoring 9 and assisting 9 in 38 apps becoming a key player in the team.