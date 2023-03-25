‘Problem for Leeds’- Agbonlahor shares exit belief on electric player at Elland Road

If Javi Gracia can’t haul Leeds United out of their current downward spiral and avoid relegation to the Championship, Gabby Agbonlahor believes that the Elland Road outfit can kiss goodbye to one of their exciting stars.

Only two wins since early November per WhoScored really is relegation form, and though much of that can be attributed to former manager, Jesse Marsch, Gracia’s task is clear.

The one shining light that they do have in their squad at present is young Italian international, Wilfried Gnonto.

Since bursting onto the scene at Elland Road he’s made a real impression, but Agbonlahor believes that will be to Leeds’ detriment rather than their advantage.

“The problem for Leeds is that when you’re playing for a country like Italy, you’re going to get this attention,” he told Football Insider.

“I do like Gnonto, but I don’t think he’s outstanding. Not at the moment.

“But he’s still young, he’s got a lot to learn. But the potential is there, and clubs love to sign players with potential.

“I think he could definitely hold his own at clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal or Juventus.

“Where he’s so young, and he’s already doing it for his club and country – it’s going to make it so hard for Leeds to hold on to him.”

Even if Leeds do manage to stay up next season, whether Gnonto will still be at the club in 23/24 is a moot point at this stage.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Player collapses after suffering a heart attack mid-game – wanted to continue playing after being revived Photo: Crunching tackle from Rodri leaves Arsenal and Norway star Odegaard in agony Reporter close to David Sullivan makes Noble and Moyes claim that will not go down well with West Ham fans

In a team that has been ponderous at times, the 19-year-old has been on the front foot and taking the game to opponents. He is quick, agile and has an eye for goal too.

If he can add one or two more goals or assists to his game now – he has four goals and three assists so far according to WhoScored – he’ll either add a few more numbers to his sale price or become a proper cult hero to those on the Elland Road terraces.