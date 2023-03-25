Raphael Varane names the only two clubs he’d leave Man United for and hints at ending career at Old Trafford

Man United defender Raphael Varane has hinted at finishing his career at Old Trafford but named the only two clubs he would leave the Manchester club for.

The 29-year-old moved to United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 for £41m and has fully settled into his new surroundings this season under Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Varane said: ‘I will finish my career either in Madrid, or in Manchester, or in Lens. I will not move to another club [other than those].

‘But Madrid seems complicated to me. Players don’t usually go back there. The most likely outcome today is that I will finish [my club career] in either Manchester or Lens.’

Lens and Real Madrid are the other clubs Varane has played for apart from Man United and it is clear that the 29-year-old wants to finish his career in familiar surroundings.

The centre-back has a long way to go before retirement and the best is yet to come at Old Trafford for the World Cup winner.

Varane called an end to his international career following the last World Cup and that will help prolong his club career. The defender has achieved more than most in his career and he will be looking to add more with Man United – where he could possibly retire.