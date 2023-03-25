Reporter close to David Sullivan makes Noble and Moyes claim that will not go down well with West Ham fans

Make no mistake about it, David Moyes and West Ham United will be in a relegation dog-fight for the next couple of months, and if he can’t keep the Hammers up, there can’t be too much likelihood of the Scot retaining his position at the club.

It’s been a terrible season in the Premier League for the east Londoners, who sit third from bottom of the English top-flight, just one point ahead of bottom club Southampton, who they play in their next fixture.

If ever there was a must-win game, that fixture is it.

In Europe, it’s a totally different story with West Ham having won all 10 of their games so far, and that has to be part of the reason why Moyes still appears to have the backing of the West Ham board.

Well, that and the support of Director of Football, Mark Noble, if the information that Hughie Southon of Claret and Hugh has is accurate.

‘David Moyes’ position at West Ham is believed to have been supported by the club’s new director of football Mark Noble,’ he wrote.

‘The Hammers legend has always been close to the manager during his time in charge and is understood to believe he remains the best man for the job.’

It’s understandable too that Noble would back his former manager as the two seemed to get on well when the midfielder was Moyes’ captain and therefore, by extension, his eyes and ears on the pitch.

Though it says much about the club’s lack of ambition if they genuinely hold stock in the managerial acumen of someone that, at this stage at least, appears likely to take them down to the English Championship.