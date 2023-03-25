Sheikh Jassim offers NFL sweetener on top of £5bn bid for Man United

The Manchester United takeover bandwagon rumbles on with supporters still no clearer to knowing just who will be in charge of their club by the start of next season, however, Sheikh Jassim’s recent offer may well have blown the competition out of the water.

It’s believed that the Qataris and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, understood to be the two main bidders at this stage, have bid around £5bn for the club, which is a world record.

What’s also unknown at this stage is whether that incredible figure will even be enough to tempt current owners, the Glazer family, to end their association with the Red Devils.

However, The Sun note that Sheikh Jassim has thrown a sweetener into his offer, and that is to work with the Glazer’s so that some NFL games can be played in the Middle East.

It’s a clever move, given that the Glazer’s background is actually in American Football rather than soccer.

Sources quoted by The Sun go as far as to suggest that a clause has been put in any contract confirming this offer and that it ‘appeals’ to the Glazer family.

On top of that, it’s also believed that Sheikh Jassim’s offer is the only one which would see him purchase the club lock, stock and barrel.

Sir Jim’s offer of 69 percent of the club, per Sky Sports, is the same percentage as what the Glazer’s own now.

Maybe the current incumbents are just using this exercise as leverage to get themselves some more credit with high brow financial organisations.

In any event, you’ve got to hand it to Sheikh Jassim. He isn’t giving up without a fight.