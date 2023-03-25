“That struck me”- Presenter spots impressive change under Hodgson just a few days after his appointment

This international break has seen Roy Hodgson return to Crystal Palace for his second spell in charge of the Eagles replacing Patrick Vieira and the veteran coach has been given the task of keeping Palace in England’s top division.

The London club are just three points from the relegation zone and the 75-year-old has already taken training in preparation for the end of the season.

Footage of his first session was shared recently by the club’s official social media pages – something Dan Cook claimed didn’t really happen under Vieira.

While talking about it on the HLTCO Palace Podcast, Cook explained: “There was quite a lengthy clip put up on the official app of the first day of full training under Roy Hodgson with Ray Lewington there in shorts, with Paddy McCarthy – who is now Roy’s assistant, and technically, in the hierarchy of that trio, Paddy sits in the middle.

“It was actually something that struck me – whether you can read too much into it or not, I don’t remember a great deal of training videos being put up during Patrick Vieira’s time in charge. This was a very lengthy one.

“Of course, players aren’t going to throw their toys out of the pram and tell the new manager – who happens to be an old manager, of course – they don’t want him there. But they seem to be pretty happy to see him, there are a lot of hugs, a lot of handshakes and warm greetings between the players and Roy.”