The 14 Liverpool players who are guaranteed to stay beyond this summer

It’s been a strange old season for Liverpool and certainly not what we’ve been used to witnessing under Jurgen Klopp, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that only 14 players are guaranteed to be staying at the club beyond the summer.

Whilst evolution rather than revolution is needed, the axe could fall on a number of players for differing reasons i.e. loss of form, contract coming to an end, surplus to requirements etc.

Given all of the above, the Liverpool ECHO have suggested that just 14 first-team stars will know that they’ll be pulling on the famous red shirt again next season:

Alisson Becker

Though he’s had his wobbles like the rest of his team-mates in 2022/23, there’s no finer custodian for the Reds than the Brazilian. Likely to be around for years yet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Can certainly still ping a ball like no other in the Premier League, but does need to get back to the art of defending if he doesn’t want next season to be his last at Anfield.

Andy Robertson

Liverpool’s little terrier who is a bit of a throwback with his ‘up and at ’em’ style whilst somehow still managing to be the archetypal modern day wing-back.

Virgil van Dijk

Nowhere near his majestic best of a couple of seasons ago, but still Liverpool’s natural leader on the pitch. Would benefit from having the same central defensive partner week in and week out.

Ibrahima Konate

When he’s on song at the back nothing is getting past Konate. Perhaps needs a little more consistency to his game, but easy to understand why he’s going nowhere.

Thiago

Needs to get fit and stay fit. The most natural passer in the entire squad, but Liverpool really haven’t seen enough of him.

Jordan Henderson

The main man and a player who every other should look to for inspiration. They don’t make them like Hendo anymore.

Stefan Bajcetic

So much to come from a young man who has deservedly forced his way into the starting XI.

Harvey Elliott

Gives the team an injection of pace and creativity when needed, and has exactly the right temperament to flourish in this squad.

Cody Gakpo

Finally finding his feet at Anfield and becoming a decent foil for Messrs. Salah and Nunez.

Luis Diaz

Out for most of the current campaign, there is so much more to come from this tricky wide man.

Diogo Jota

Will find it difficult to get a start now, but a great impact player to bring off of the bench when required.

Darwin Nunez

A player who can seemingly craft a chance and a goal out of nothing. The new spark in Liverpool’s front three.

Mohamed Salah

Well, you don’t get rid of the Egyptian King do you?! Still doing the business in front of goal even if he hasn’t been quite as prolific as in recent seasons.