‘They can have a bit back’ – Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard revels in Celtic baiting

Steven Gerrard playing for Liverpool Legends against their Celtic counterparts was always going to be entertaining, given his former association with Rangers, and he didn’t disappoint.

The former Reds captain was clearly in playful mood during Saturday’s charity friendly, not that Celtic’s fans would necessarily have seen it that way.

After scoring a penalty in front of the 4,000 fans that had made it down to Anfield from Scotland, he celebrated wildly, though he also had missiles thrown at him for his trouble.

GERRARD SCORES AND GIVES IT TO THE CELTIC FANS!? pic.twitter.com/7NPY6FvlVr — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 25, 2023

He was also seen goading some Hoops fans who had seemingly infiltrated the Kop end.

Reckon Stevie spotted some Celtic fans sitting on The Kop ?? pic.twitter.com/SZ4gUk9QD1 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 25, 2023

Rather than apologise for his actions after the game, his words to Liverpool TV will surely have endeared him to Reds fans even more.

“Martin Skrtel’s excellent bursting through like a marauding midfielder. Stonewall penalty. There was only one taker from there and that’s me, in front of the Celtic fans,” The Scotsman quote him as saying to the official club channel.

“A little bit of pressure, I waited for (Artur Boruc) to go, and you have to milk it. I’ve had so much stick off them so they can have a bit back. There you go.”

In the setting of a charity match, such light-hearted moments should be taken as they’re intended, and it’s a shame that some fans felt the need to try and injure him.

More Stories / Latest News More injury woe for Chelsea as international star is sent home from England camp Photo: Argentina rename their training complex after Lionel Messi The 14 Liverpool players who are guaranteed to stay beyond this summer

There may be those that opine that, actually, Gerrard’s goading and gesturing could be said to be inflammatory, but one only has to look at the context to understand that it simply isn’t the case.

In any event, Gerrard ended on the winning side to take the plaudits from the Liverpool faithful once more.