Tottenham eyeing up a move for 25-year-old PL ace wanted by Man Utd

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The London club sold the 25-year-old to Southampton back in 2020 and they are hoping to bring him back at the end of the season. As per Football Insider, Manchester United are interested in signing the right-back as well.

Walker-Peters has established himself as an important player for Southampton the Spurs will probably have to give him game-time assurances before they can convince him to return to the club.

Furthermore, the fact that Southampton are in danger of getting relegated this season could boost their chances of signing the player.

The 25-year-old is too good for the Championship and he will want to stay in the top flight next season.

That said, Tottenham already have Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal as their right-backs and it would be quite surprising if they decided to sign another right-sided full-back.

Royal has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in the past and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League side decide to cash in on the former Barcelona player at the end of the season.

Kyle Walk-Peters on his way back to Tottenham?
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United to battle it out with Liverpool for 28-year-old PL star
Liverpool in the race for Barcelona target and it is a signing that makes a lot of sense
Video: Kylian Mbappe has Holland defence on strings for sensational goal

The 25-year-old defender will probably feel that he has unfinished business at Tottenham and he will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for the club if the transfer goes through.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Manchester United and Walker-Peters would be a superb replacement for him at Manchester United.

More Stories Kyle Walker-Peters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.