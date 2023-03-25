Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The London club sold the 25-year-old to Southampton back in 2020 and they are hoping to bring him back at the end of the season. As per Football Insider, Manchester United are interested in signing the right-back as well.

Walker-Peters has established himself as an important player for Southampton the Spurs will probably have to give him game-time assurances before they can convince him to return to the club.

Furthermore, the fact that Southampton are in danger of getting relegated this season could boost their chances of signing the player.

The 25-year-old is too good for the Championship and he will want to stay in the top flight next season.

That said, Tottenham already have Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal as their right-backs and it would be quite surprising if they decided to sign another right-sided full-back.

Royal has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in the past and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League side decide to cash in on the former Barcelona player at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old defender will probably feel that he has unfinished business at Tottenham and he will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for the club if the transfer goes through.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Manchester United and Walker-Peters would be a superb replacement for him at Manchester United.