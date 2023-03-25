Tottenham have made a decision on the future of Hugo Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly open to selling club captain Hugo Lloris this summer as the North London club plan on signing a new number one during the next window.

The 36-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and his knack for making errors has become apparent in recent seasons.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are willing to part ways with the French star for a small fee at the end of the season and it is likely the goalkeeper will return to France where a number of Ligue 1 clubs have already shown interest in signing the Tottenham star.

Lloris has spent the last 11 years at Tottenham following his move from Lyon in 2012 and has made 443 senior appearances during his time in North London.

Spurs have a number of options to replace the 36-year-old and have been linked to the likes of Brentford’s David Raya, Brighton’s Robert Sanchez and Man United loanee at Nottingham Forest, Dean Henderson.