Bayern Munich’s chances of landing Harry Kane in the summer have now been boosted by Thomas Tuchel’s arrival in the managerial hotseat.

Christian Falk exclusively revealed the update in his latest Fact Files for CaughtOffside following the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann.

“Tuchel will have one shot – that could be an expensive one! This could now be Harry Kane,” the German journalist wrote.

“When a new manager is coming in, of course, there’s the likelihood of players going out in addition to coming in.

“He wants a lot of players, so they have to get money in. Ultimately, the chance to get Kane in is bigger now that Tuchel has joined the club and I think there will be something in the summer now.”

The Bavarian giants were understood to be disappointed with the club’s inconsistent performances in the Bundesliga and would have at the very least considered removing the former RB Leipzig coach had the side not overcome PSG in the Champions League.

It’s worth pointing out that, even with the Englishman’s contract set to expire in 2024, Tottenham will not feel inclined to let their top striker go cheaply.

Indeed, if one report from Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider is to be taken with anything more than a pinch of salt, Spurs will demand a fee in excess of £100m for the Englan international’s services this summer.

On the face of it, that’s an insurmountable asking price for the German giants, though, if Tuchel is expected to lead an exodus of players in the summer to fund his exploits in the market, it’s not yet out of the question that Bayern could land their reported target.