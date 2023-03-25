Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest Substack column for CaughtOffside that Oliver Glasner is ‘thinking’ about a potential move to Tottenham.

Frankfurt remain keen on extending his stay in the Bundesliga, of course, though Bayern Munich’s acquisition of Thomas Tuchel will likely force Tottenham to further push their head coach up the shortlist ahead of the summer.

“The news that Thomas Tuchel is joining Bayern Munich is good news for Oliver Glasner,” the BILD journalist wrote.

“They clearly like German coaches over in Tottenham! A few years before, they tried to get Hansi Flick, now they’ve tried to go for Tuchel, they’ve got Glasner on the list; he’s Austrian, of course, but German-speaking and German-thinking.

“The point is that Glasner is thinking about this move, which is why he’s yet to sign a new contract. Frankfurt have tried to extend his contract but there are ongoing discussions about the squad.

“Glasner wants to make the next step and get better with Frankfurt. If you don’t get better with Frankfurt, you can get better with another team and get a better squad; these are the discussions between Markus Krösche and Glasner.”

Whilst Antonio Conte’s future remains in flux too, it will make the German outfit’s task that much harder.

Ultimately, it all may hinge on the extent to which Glasner can have guarantees sorted for his project in the Bundesliga.

Potential exits of key men like Randal Kolo Muani, whom Falk reports Frankfurt no longer realistically expect to remain a further year, certainly weakens their hand in contract negotiations.

The opportunity to work with the London-based outfit, thus, could prove irresistible provided that the Europa League winner shares the notion that Spurs are currently underperforming on all levels.