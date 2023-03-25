The business that Jurgen Klopp does for Liverpool over the course of this summer could be amongst the most important that he’s even undertaken for the Reds.

A pathetic Premier League season by their own recent lofty standards means that there will be changes at Anfield.

Not necessarily wholesale, but even a manager as loyal as Klopp normally is to his first-team squad will know that things need to be shaken up a bit in the dressing room.

The club won’t necessarily need to spend a lot either, as there are a number of potential free transfers to be had.

N’Golo Kante

Of all of the players on this list, Kante is probably the most unlikely. The player is coming back from a serious injury at Chelsea and isn’t really in the age bracket, with respect, that would excite the club, notwithstanding his continued excellence for the Blues.

Youri Tielemans

A wonderful player for Leicester City who perhaps hasn’t hit the heights for the Foxes over the last few months, but who would be a dynamic addition to the Reds midfield.

Houssem Aouar

Heavily linked with Arsenal in the past, and with links placing him at Old Trafford, it seems that the players future is anywhere other than at current club, Lyon.

Adrien Rabiot

With all of the problems that Juventus appear to be experiencing, there might be little choice for Rabiot other than to move on. Still only 27, there’s plenty of years left in the tank for this experienced player.

Mahmoud Dahoud

A player that has been in brilliant form for Dortmund and someone who Klopp is believed to have looked at before. Would one of Klopp’s previous employers welcome an approach from him though?

Evan Ndicka

A centre-back that appears to be interesting a number of the top clubs across Europe. With Virgil van Dijk not quite the player he was, and his other central defensive options not hitting the mark as often as they should, Klopp could certainly do with someone different to work with.

Daichi Kamada

Completely understandable why the Japanese international would be interesting Klopp, given his penchant for direct, attacking thrusts from the midfield.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea bracing themselves after Tuchel confirms Stamford Bridge raid Ex Chelsea star Michael Ballack spotted in London with 21-yr-old girlfriend – a close friend of his deceased son Video: Gerrard’s hand gestures to Celtic fans on the Kop during Liverpool friendly

Marco Asensio

A player that, for a reason that only Carlo Ancelotti knows, barely gets minutes for Real Madrid. An absolute wand of a left foot.

Dani Ceballos

Another Real Madrid star who made a real impression during his loan spell in the Premier League with Arsenal. Would give the Reds some steel and skill in the middle of the park. A player that Klopp once tried to sign on loan.