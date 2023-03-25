Video: Gerrard’s hand gestures to Celtic fans on the Kop during Liverpool friendly

Saturday afternoon saw Steven Gerrard back to his brilliant best against Celtic in the Legends charity game, and the former Rangers manager certainly took the opportunity on more than one occasion to goad the Hoops fans.

After putting the Reds ahead from the spot in the first half, he celebrated wildly in front of the away section.

Then, during the second half, when going to take a corner, it appeared he’d spotted some Celtic fans sitting in the Kop and gave a few hand signals as he made his way across the pitch.