Video: Missiles thrown at Steven Gerrard as he celebrates Liverpool goal in front of Celtic fans

It’s only supposed to be a Legends charity match, but some Celtic fans clearly got a little too carried away as Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard celebrated wildly in front of them.

The former Rangers manager scored a penalty in the game right in front of the away section, and took the opportunity to goad the 4,000 or so spectators that had travelled down from Scotland.

Clearly, the gesture didn’t go do well with some who decided to hurl missiles at the player as he was congratulated by his team-mates.