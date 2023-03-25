Video: Newcastle star tells West Ham striker to ‘enjoy the Championship’

It’s a good thing that Newcastle United star, Callum Wilson, and West Ham striker, Michail Antonio, are friends, or else a recent comment made during a podcast exchange could’ve gone down like a lead balloon.

“Pub team, he can only score against pub teams. Against Larnaka, I’d have had 5,” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“This Europa League Conference thing, you’re playing guys who are working at the bars on the pleasure beach and the next minute, they are playing a football game against you.

“They’re giving away pornstar martinis, then turning up to play you. All of a sudden you want to start talking on the podcast about your form.”

If that weren’t enough ribbing from the Magpies centre-forward, his sign off of “enjoy the Championship next season buddy” really took the rise out of Antonio’s and West Ham’s current plight.