Video: Player collapses after suffering a heart attack mid-game – wanted to continue playing after being revived

A third-tier match in Spain was suspended after a player suddenly collapsed mid-game.

Cordoba ace Dragisa Gudelj, the brother of Sevilla and Serbia star Nemanja Gudelj suffered a heart attack and collapsed during the game against Racing Ferrol at the Estadio Nuevo Arcangel.

An ambulance rushed to the pitch and the medical team successfully revived him. Surprisingly, he wanted to carry on playing but for obvious reasons he was not allowed and was taken to the hospital instead.

The club later confirmed that the 25-year-old is out of danger and thanked the medical staff for their swift actions to save him.

Situación dramática en El Arcángel. Atienden a Dragi Gudelj sobre el verde. El central del @CordobaCF_ofi se ha desplomado y la ambulancia ha accedido al terreno de juego. Le han realizado un masaje cardíaco. Está consciente y ha intentado levantarse. pic.twitter.com/edlJxpGsaj — COPE Córdoba (@COPECordoba) March 25, 2023

