Video: Steven Gerrard smashes one into the top corner during Liverpool legends warm up

Old habits die hard for Steven Gerrard, and during the warm up for the Liverpool legends game against Celtic on Saturday afternoon, he gave the Kop a real treat.

A little shooting practice was the order of the day, and the ball was bounced in front of the club’s former captain to connect.

It was just like the old days as he found the sweet spot and absolutely leathered it into the top corner.

What is it they say about class being permanent…