Video: Wales snatch injury time draw with first shot on target against Croatia

It had been a tough night for Wales in their European Championship qualifier against Croatia, but step forward Nathan Broadhead on his international debut to rescue a point for the visitors in injury time.

The script couldn’t have been written any better for the Ipswich Town man.

The Welsh had toiled all night in Croatia and had failed to have a single shot on target until a speculative long throw caused havoc in the hosts’ box, and it allowed Broadhead to nip in at the back post and score the equaliser with Wales first shot on target all night, per SofaScore.

??????? Nathan Broadhead on his debut for Wales. – 26 minutes played

– 1 goal What a way to announce yourself on the international stage. pic.twitter.com/89ibFIP6tV — George Rees-Julian (@rees_julian) March 25, 2023

Pictures from S4C