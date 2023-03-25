West Ham fear key duo could leave the club at the end of the season

West Ham United have had a difficult campaign so far and they are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League.

According to reports, the Hammers fear that there could be a mass exodus from the club if they are relegated to the Championship.

West Ham are currently 18th in the league table and they will have to improve immensely in order to preserve their status as a premier club next campaign.

West Ham United manager David Moyes was backed significantly in the transfer market at the start of the season but the Scottish manager has failed to get the best out of his players.

There is no doubt that West Ham have a quality squad at their disposal and they are certainly capable of pushing for a top-half finish.

Things have clearly not gone according to plan for moist and his men this season. However, they have impressed in the Europa League and they are through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Said Benrahma in action for West ham
According to a West Ham insider, the club fear that key players like said Benrahma could leave the club if West Ham are relegated at the end of the season. Winger Jarrod Bowen is another player who could be on his way out of the club.

West Ham must look to fight for their survival in the Premier League and hope to retain their best players beyond this season.

