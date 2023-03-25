West Ham star reveals he is satisfied at the club amid exit rumours

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has revealed that he is satisfied at the London club despite not playing in the last few matches for the Hammers.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from West Ham at the start of the campaign and there were rumours that the midfielder is keen on an exit. However, it seems that the player is now satisfied with this situation at West Ham and he wants to continue at the London club.

The player is happy with the amount of game time he has received this season and his omission in the last few matches has not affected the player negatively. Soucek believes that it is just standard rotation and West Ham have played a lot of matches this season.

He said: “The fact that I did not play two or three games at West Ham in the Premier League does not mean that I would lose my place in the team. We play cups and a lot of matches, so my workload is, I would say, maximum. I am satisfied and I hope it will continue anyway.”

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers decide to cash in on the player at the end of the campaign. Soucek has been quite underwhelming this season and his performances have attracted a lot of criticism from the fans as well. The 28-year-old was an instant hit at West Ham after joining the club but his form has nosedived the season.

The Hammers are currently fighting for their survival in the top flight and it remains to be seen whether Soucek can get back to his best and help the Londoners secure safety.