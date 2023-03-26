West Ham United are said to be unhappy with the Czech Republic’s selection of Vladimir Coufal as the player battles an injury.

West Ham’s Coufal frustration was revealed in a report from the West Ham Way as the Hammers need their best performers for the league season’s run-in.

“Despite having missed recent games for West Ham with a foot injury the 30 year old started the Czech Republic’s international match against Poland with Coufal registering an assist in the first minute of the game!

“There has been some disappointment from West Ham with his national side as they would have preferred Coufal to have remained in England to fully recover from his injury and not risk aggravating it before our crucial home match against Southampton.”

The right-back, who is on £35,000 p/week at the London Stadium, will have to ensure he doesn’t aggravate the injury he is dealing with in the Czech Republic’s next game tomorrow against Moldova so he can help his club side get the results they need to avoid relegation this season.