21-year-old’s agent in touch with Tottenham, player has been scouted extensively

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

A report from the Mirror claims that Tottenham are keeping tabs on the Uruguay midfielder and their scouts have been monitoring the 21-year-old in recent months.

Ugarte has impressed against Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League group stages earlier this season and he was a key player for the Sporting CP side that knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League this month.

The report further states that the 21-year-old midfielder’s agent has been in touch with the Premier League side in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham come forward with an official bid for the player at the end of the season.

The midfielder has a contract with the Portuguese club until the summer of 2026 and Sporting are hoping to extend his contract soon.

The north London club could certainly use more depth and quality in the middle of the park and Ugarte would be a superb long-term acquisition. He will help Tottenham tighten up at the back and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Furthermore, the 21-year-old defensive midfielder can operate as a central defender as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for Tottenham next season.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League is likely to be an attractive idea for the 21-year-old and playing against top-class players in England could help accelerate his development.