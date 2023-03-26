West Ham United signed the Italian international Gianluca Scamacca at the start of the season.

The 24-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations since his big-money move to the Premier League and he has scored just three goals for West Ham in the Premier League.

According to rumours, the player is reportedly looking to return to Italy at the end of the season and journalist Dean Jones claims that the player has serious doubts over his future at the London club.

He said: “He needs his confidence building. He needs to hope that the manager has got some faith in him and is going to give him a fair crack of the whip at West Ham. “Scamacca isn’t a typical Moyes forward – I think he’s got serious doubts over whether this is the club for him for the future. I think he just wants the chance to prove it can be.”

West Ham paid £35.5 million for the player at the start of the season and they would have expected him to hit the ground running. However, the Italian international has struggled to adapt to English football and he has not been able to hit top form yet.

It will be interesting to see if Scamacca can improve in the coming weeks and establish himself as a key player for West Ham going forward.

There is no doubt that the Italian international has the ability to thrive in the Premier League and perhaps the Londoners will have to be more patient with him.