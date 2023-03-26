Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is currently on loan at French club Reims.

The 21-year-old has made quite an impression in Ligue 1 and he has 17 goals to his name across all competitions.

The youngster is set to return to Arsenal at the end of the season and the player has now cast a doubt on his long-term future at the north London club.

Balogun will be hoping to play regular first-team football next year and he might not get those opportunities at Arsenal. The Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus at the start of the season and the former Manchester City striker has been quite impressive for his new club.

The Brazilian is likely to be the first-choice striker and Balogun is likely to be an understudy to him. It remains to be seen whether the youngster is prepared to accept the role of a squad player at Arsenal next season.

When asked about his future, he said (h/t 90min): “I’m not sure what is going to happen in the future. A lot could happen in football, a lot could change, and it just depends on the conversations we have between me and the club in the summer, and we’ll see what happens.”

Balogun is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors following his performances in the French league and he should look to move on in search of regular football.

The 21 year old has the potential to develop into a reliable Premier League striker and regular football will be the key to his development right now.

Arsenal need to add depth to their attack so that Mikel Arteta can rotate his players. Losing a talent like Balogun could prove to be a mistake and the Gunners must do everything in their power to convince him to stay.