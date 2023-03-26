Another scare for Graham Potter as key Chelsea player leaves international duty

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been handed another fitness scare as Kai Havertz has left the Germany camp to return to London. 

According to GOAL, Havertz has departed international duty due to illness and it is uncertain if he will be ready for Chelsea’s clash with Aston Villa in six days’ time.

Although it is not a major worry for Potter, it is yet another thing that has not run smoothly for the English coach.

Reece James withdrew from the England squad at the weekend due to an injury concern and the right-back will be a big miss for Chelsea should he be out for a long period of time.

Kai Havertz has left the German camp
More Stories / Latest News
Gabby Agbonlahor names 3 midfielders Liverpool should offload this summer
Brother of Morocco midfielder reveals Manchester United made offer to sign him on January deadline day
Video: Chelsea star Joao Felix with an incredible leap to head in Portugal’s second of the night

Havertz has been a key player for Potter in recent weeks scoring in Chelsea’s last two Premier League matches and the important Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Injuries have plagued Potter’s time at Stamford Bridge and it is a factor many have considered when evaluating the job he is doing at the West London club.

The end of the season is a crucial period for the Chelsea boss as he tries to steer the Blues towards a European competition and maybe another surprise Champions League title.

More Stories Kai Havertz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.