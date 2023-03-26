Brother of Morocco midfielder reveals Manchester United made offer to sign him on January deadline day

Manchester United allegedly made an offer to sign Sofyan Amrabat on January’s transfer deadline day, according to the player’s brother.

Nordin Amrabat revealed the story to VoetbalPrimeur that the Red Devils were very keen on bringing his brother to Old Trafford, but Fiorentina rejected their advances.

Manchester United came in the last two days. They wanted to loan him with an option to buy. But, that fell through because Fiorentina didn’t want this sort of deal.”

Amrabat was one of the best midfielders at the Qatar World Cup

Amrabat’s stock rose considerably during the World Cup, where he was key in helping Morroco reach the semi-finals of the tournament in Qatar and United singled out the 26-year old as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who picked up a season-ending injury on January 28th.

However, following Fiorentina’s rejection, the Red Devils ended up signing Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich, the Austrian since impressing with his performances at Old Trafford.

Amrabat’s contract at Fiorentina runs out in 2024, so Manchester United could certainly go back in for him this summer in the hope the Italian side might want to cash in on their midfielder so they don’t lose him for free next year.

 

