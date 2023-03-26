Chelsea prepared to pay £100m for top priority summer target

Chelsea have strengthened their squad significantly since the arrival of the new owners but they are still lacking a reliable goal scorer in the side.

A report from Football Insider claims that Graham Potter wants to sign a quality striker at the end of the season and Chelsea are prepared to spend £100 million on the Napoli star Victor Osimhen. The 24-year-old Nigerian striker is a top priority target for Chelsea and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the Italian club to part with him.

The 24-year-old has been in exceptional form this season scoring 25 goals across all competitions.

Osimhen is undoubtedly one of the best young strikers in Europe and he could prove to be a quality acquisition. He could transform Chelsea in the final third and turn them into genuine contenders next season.

Osimhen has helped Napoli climb to the top of the Italian league table this season and he has helped them reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as well.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are unlikely to secure Champions League qualification next season and they are currently 10th in the league table. It remains to be seen whether a player like Osimhen is prepared to join a club without Champions League football next season.

The player has been linked with clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal as well. The two clubs are likely to be able to offer him Champions League football next season.