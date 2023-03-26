Crystal Palace want to sign Argentinian league and Italy striker

Crystal Palace are said to be keen on signing Club Atletico Tigre and Italy striker Mateo Retegui who has scored in his country’s last two matches.

Retgui has been very impressive for Italy during this international break, scoring against England and Malta and he has now peaked the interest of Crystal Palace.

This is according to Sport Witness via Corriere dello Sport, who say that Retegui’s agent is set to fly to London for talks over a potential summer move.

The 23-year old is on loan at Tigre from Boca Juniors and he has scored six goals in nine matches for the Argentinian outfit, with the matches against England and Malta his maiden appearances for the Azzurri.

Retegui celebrating his goal vs Malta

SW also say that Retegui would prefer a move to Italy, but Crystal Palace will retain their interest nonetheless.

With Palace’s current strikers in Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Phillipe Mateta not cutting the mustard, Retegui could be the man they need to make their attack a force to be reckoned with going forward.

