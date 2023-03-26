Crystal Palace recently appointed Roy Hodgson as their manager after parting ways with Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles were struggling under the French manager and they have decided to bring Hodgson back to the club in a bid to survive the drop.

Reacting to the development, former Premier League player Danny Murphy has now claimed that his initial reaction to the appointment was that the 75-year-old should not have returned.

Murphy claims that Hodgson failed to guide Watford to safety last season and he does not want the manager to go through a similar experience at Palace this season.

Murphy adds that he has too much respect for the 75-year-old manager to wish a second consecutive relegation for him.

“Crystal Palace have a better chance of staying up under Roy Hodgson than they did Patrick Vieira, but I still can’t help feeling nervous for my former manager. When I heard he was returning to football at the age of 75, my first reaction was I wish he hadn’t. I care about him too much and have too much respect to wish a second consecutive relegation, having failed to save Watford last season.”

Hodgson remains one of the most experienced Premier League managers and the fans will be expecting him to guide the Eagles to safety in the coming weeks.

There is no doubt that Crystal Palace have a talented squad at their disposal and it remains to be seen whether their new manager can get the best out of the players now.