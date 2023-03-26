Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal are keen on signing £14m Premier League ace

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are keen on improving their midfield options at the end of the season, and they have identified the 19-year-old as a potential target. Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as well.

The Gunners tried to sign the Ecuador international during the January transfer window, but Brighton refused to sell him for a reasonable price.

Mikel Arteta needs to bring in a quality partner for Thomas Partey and the likes of Lavia and Caicedo could prove to be superb. long-term additions.

The 19-year-old Southampton midfielder has impressed with his performances since joining the club from Manchester City in a £14 million deal and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League midfielder.

The player has been linked with clubs like Chelsea as well and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners can fend off competition from their London rivals and secure his services.

Arsenal are well placed to win the league title this season, and they are likely to qualify for the Champions League as well. They will be an attractive destination for players like Lavia.

Meanwhile, Manchester City could look to swoop in for their former player as well. Apparently, they have a buyback clause inserted into the midfielder’s contract which will allow them to sign the player for £40 million in 2024.

Southampton are fighting relegation this season, and they are likely to lose a number of key players if they fail to beat the drop.