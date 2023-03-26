Gabriel Agbonlahor has named three players that Liverpool should offload in the summer.

The former Aston Villa striker turned pundit told Football Insider that he believes Fabinho, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita should all be let go in the summer.

He also backed Liverpool to hand James Milner a new contract with the veteran’s current contract ending June.

He told Football Insider:

“I think his experience and leadership is well worth having. Fabinho should go this summer, [Naby] Keita will go, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain will go. So Liverpool will need a player like Milner, for sure. “Players will come in, for sure, but you don’t know what injury problems they’ll have or whether they will settle in straight away. Milner is definitely one to keep around the squad. “He won’t be moaning about not getting game time, he knows his role. I think if you’re Klopp you definitely give him a new deal. Not many have got more experience than him, and he can play in multiple positions if needed as well.”

Recent reports suggested that Jurgen Klopp is keen on the versatile midfielder staying at the club beyond this season as he views him as an important and valuable member of the squad both on and off the pitch.

However, a report from Football Insider claimed that Milner will be expected to take a pay-cut on his current deal which is around £60,000-a-week.

Liverpool really need a massive overhaul in their midfield regardless of whether Milner stays or goes. One of the main reasons for their poor performances this season has been attributed to the lack of top class midfielders in the sqaud.

If Liverpool hope to return to their best next season, fans will be expecting a couple of big name signings including Jude Bellingham who has been heavily linked with the club.