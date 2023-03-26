Leeds United are said to be plotting a move for their former midfielder Kalvin Phillips who has failed to make an impact at Manchester City.

Phillips joined City last summer but has made just 13 appearances for the team, which has led to rumours that he could be sold by the club at the end of the season.

The Daily Star state that Leeds are interested in resigning Philips, a player who achieved fan favourite status during his time at Elland Road.

It’s a rumour that definitely holds some weight, with Phillips aware that his lack of game time at the Etihad could affect his chances of playing a big role for England at Euro 2024, so he may look to return to the Yorkshire club where he made 234 appearances.

Capped 25 times by England, Phillips was a crucial part of England’s midfield along with Declan Rice at Euro 2020, where the Three Lions reached the final, so Phillips will be aware of just how important he feels he can be for his nation going forward.