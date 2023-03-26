Liverpool are said to be desperate to sign Benfica central defender Antonio Silva with the club ready to part ways with Joel Matip.

Matip’s time at Liverpool looks to be coming to an end this summer with clubs interested in signing the Cameroonian and the Reds are said to have identified Silva as his replacement.

This is according to GIVEMESPORT’s Dean Jones, who says that the Portuguese youngster is very high up on Liverpool’s list of targets.

“Silva, 19, is high on Liverpool’s wanted list as they seek reinforcements in the summer to catapult them back into the Premier League title race conversation.”

Jones says that Benfica have given Silva a release clause that stands at £88million, which could certainly put a lot of teams off considering Silva has just 22 senior club appearances to his name.

However, clubs may look at how well Enzo Fernandez has settled at Chelsea after signing for a world-record midfielder fee from Benfica in January and think that the signing of Silva could be a risk worth taking.

When you look at the talents Benfica have produced over the years, from Joao Feilx to Ruben Dias, £88million for Silva may be a very fair price when you consider how good he could become in a few years’ time.