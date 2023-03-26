Liverpool in the race for £97m+ star who Jurgen Klopp is pushing for ahead of next season

Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-back this summer and Jurgen Klopp is said to be pushing for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatia defender is one of Europe’s most sought-after defenders following his impact at Leipzig and two very impressive campaigns at the World Cup and EURO 2020.

According to The Times, the 21-year-old has a £97m release clause in his contract which activates in 2024 and that deal expires in the summer of 2027. Therefore, this summer could see the Bundesliga club ask for over £100m for the young defender.

Football Insider reports that Liverpool are in the running to sign Gvardiol but it is hard to see that happening if the Reds want Jude Bellingham as well.

The report states that Jurgen Klopp is pushing the Liverpool board to invest heavily this summer and the German coach wants Gvardiol as the Reds are expected to let one of their current defensive stars go in the summer.

The Merseyside club will face competition from Man United, Man City and Real Madrid for the Croatian star – two of those clubs are also in the race for Jude Bellingham.

