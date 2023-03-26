Liverpool are interested in signing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga in the summer according to the latest report from AS.

The report states that the Merseyside club are among the clubs “willing to pay” the €40m release clause of the highly rated midfielder.

Other Premier League clubs interested in signing him in the summer include, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United.

The report also mentions Real Madrid as a club who could potentially be interested in the player but states that neither Celta Vigo nor the player’s representatives are aware of the such interest.

The young midfielder has 9 goals and 3 assists in 25 league games this season. He can play as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder, and would be the sort of box to box midfielder that Liverpool lack have been lacking. His 9 goals from the midfield makes him the top scoring central midfielder in the top 5 leagues in Europe.