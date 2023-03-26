Liverpool willing to pay up for £35 million-rated playmaker

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the highly talented Celta Vigo midfielder Gabriel Veiga.

According to reports the midfielder has a €40 million (£35m) release clause in his contract and he is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

Spanish publication AS believe (h/t SportWitness) that Liverpool are willing to pay the reported asking price for the 20-year-old attacking midfielder.

The Reds will face competition from clubs like Manchester United and arsenal as well.

The 20-year-old midfielder can operate as a central midfielder as well as a central attacking midfielder. His versatility will be an added bonus for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool if they managed to secure his services.

The youngster has 9 goals and 3 assists to his name across all competitions this season and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player. Working with a world-class coach like Klopp could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

The Reds need to add more quality and creativity in the middle of the park and Veiga seems like an exciting prospect. He could be the ideal replacement for players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain next season.

It will be interesting to see if the youngster is willing to leave Spain and move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old needs to join a club where he will play regularly and Liverpool might have to provide him with game-time assurances in order to convince him.