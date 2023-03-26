Man City forward undergoes surgery and could miss Liverpool clash next week

Man City’s Phil Foden has undergone surgery to remove his appendix and could miss the Manchester club’s match with Liverpool next Saturday.

The BBC have confirmed the news as the forward is out of England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate has chosen not to call up a replacement for the 22-year-old star and Pep Guardiola will also be worried about his availability ahead of Man City’s match with Liverpool next week.

It is unconfirmed how long Foden will be out of action as City fans will hope to have him back as soon as possible for the end of the season.

Foden played just 12 minutes for England against Italy on Thursday night, coming on during minute 69 and was replaced after 81 minutes appeared on the clock.

The 22-year-old has been an important player for City in recent weeks and will be a big miss should he be unavailable for the Liverpool clash on Saturday, which is very likely.