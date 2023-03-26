Man United target Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham on one condition

The future of Tottenham superstar Harry Kane is up in the air heading into the summer transfer window as the England international is a top target for Man United.

Erik ten Hag has prioritised the signing of a striker this summer and the England international is top of the Dutch coach’s list. Kane would be a great fit for the Red Devils and could take the Manchester club to another level.

The 29-year-old is yet to win a trophy in his career and a move to Old Trafford is more likely to help him achieve that feat.

However, should Mauricio Pochettino return to Tottenham, Kane is expected to stay, reports Football Insider.

Tottenham are expected to part ways with Antonio Conte soon and the North London club have already begun their search for a new manager.

Julian Nageslmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique are the frontrunners for the role and could Kane’s wishes help the Argentine land the job for a second stint?

The England international has a good relationship with Pochettino after spending five years together in London and it peaked with Tottenham reaching the Champions League final in 2019.