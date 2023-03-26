Manager unhappy with the performances of 29-year-old Leeds player

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is currently on loan at Italian club Roma.

The 29-year-old joined Roma on loan with an option to buy on deadline day.

It seems that Roma manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the January signing’s performances so far. The defender is clearly struggling with the lack of confidence and sharpness right now.

The 29-year-old has played just three games for Roma and it will be interesting to see if he can win over the trust of his manager with improved performances in the coming weeks.

Llorente had fallen down the pecking order at Leeds United and he is unlikely to get many first-team opportunities at Elland Road next season.

The player will probably need to leave the Premier League club permanently in the summer and improved performances for Roma in the coming months could help him secure a move away from Leeds.

It seems highly unlikely that Roma will exercise their option to sign the player permanently if he continues to disappoint with his performances.

