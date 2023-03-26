Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to a report from Ekstra Bladet, the 20-year-old Atalanta striker is on Manchester United’s radar, and the Red Devils could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in a reliable goalscorer at the end of the season and Hojlund could prove to be an upgrade on players like Wout Weghorst.

The Red Devils signed the Dutch international on loan in January, but he has not been able to make an immediate impact. Weghorst is set to return to his parent club at the end of the season and Manchester United must look to invest in a goalscorer.

They have been overly dependent on Marcus Rashford this season and the England international has not disappointed. He has been in splendid form throughout the season, but he is more suited to a wide role and bringing in a quality striker would allow Rashford to operate in his natural role next season.

Hojlund has been in impressive form this season and he has scored 14 goals across all competitions for Atalanta and Sturm Graz.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants can agree on a fee with the Italian club in the coming months.

The 20-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player, and the fact that he is a huge Manchester United fan could help the Red Devils secure his services.

The player has previously admitted that he is a huge Manchester United fan and a move to Old Trafford would be an attractive option for him.