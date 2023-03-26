Manchester United keeping tabs on 24-goal star ahead of the summer window

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

According to a report from the Portuguese publication Record (h/t SportWitness), the Red Devils are keeping tabs on his contract situation at the Portuguese club.

Apparently, Benfica had promised to offer the striker a new deal last year but they are yet to deliver on that and the player is frustrated because of the unfulfilled promises.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer at the end of the season.

Ramos has been in splendid form for Benfica this season and he impressed in the recently concluded World Cup as well the 21-year-old has 24 goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season. He managed to score a hat trick in the World Cup against Switzerland as well.

The Red Devils need to bring in a quality goal scorer and the 21-year-old seems like the ideal fit for them. He could form a lethal partnership with Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

The player has a contract with Benfica until the summer of 2026 and the Portuguese outfit could demand a premium for him.

The striker has a €120 million release clause in his current contract and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay over the odds for him. Benfica are unlikely to let him leave for cheap anytime soon.