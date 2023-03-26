Newcastle in talks to sign France international wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs

Newcastle United have been in talks over a potential summer move for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram.

That is according to 90min, who reports that the Magpies hierarchy have been in talks with the representatives of the Borussia Monchengladbach striker ahead of the summer.

The France international is out of contract at the end of the season and will cost his suitors nothing. This would benefit Newcastle as they could adhere to Financial Fair Play and spend money on other areas that need strengthening

Inter currently believe they are leading the race for Thuram’s signature, but Newcastle remain in the mix for the 25-year-old.

Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, Leicester and West Ham are the other Premier League clubs interested in Thuram as the race for the France international’s signature is set to be a competitive one.

