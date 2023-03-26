Official: Tottenham sack Antonio Conte following the incredible rant post Southampton draw

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with Antonio Conte by mutual agreement, with his assistant manager Cristian Stellini taking over for the rest of the season.

Conte had an outburst last Saturday after the Southampton draw which saw him rip into his own players as well as take jibes at the club owners. He accused his players of being selfish and questioned their commitment to the club. He also stated that the club has not won anything despite the owners being in charge for such a long time, hinting at their lack of ambition.

The Italian was expected to leave the club at the end of the season regardless with his contract expiring but after his comments, it was highly unlikely that he would last to see out his contract.

And indeed, after a week of the incident, the club has confirmed that they have parted ways with the Italian.

The statement read (via Sky Sports):

“We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”

“Cristian Stellini will take the team as acting head coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as assistant head coach.”

Meanwhile the club will continue their hunt for a replacement who will take charge of the club next season with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and now the recently sacked Bayern manager, Julian Nagelsmann all potential candidates.