PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed that he and the club intend to keep hold of both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi beyond this season.

There has been plenty of transfer rumours surrounding the players in question, most recently Messi, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia by Spanish outlet Marca in the past week.

But it looks like both Messi and Mbappe will be staying put in Paris, with Al-Khelaifi reiterating to Marca (h/t 90Min) his stance on the situation of his two most valuable players.

“We are lucky to have some of the best players in the world, who wanted to play for PSG despite receiving offers from other clubs.

“We are working to keep them going. We are going to analyse what we are doing and make sure we can continue with them; we want to do things accordingly. We are not going to make mistakes.”

Mbappe, who has 31 goals in 33 matches this season, is contracted to PSG until 2025, while Messi’s situation is a little more delicate as his deal at the Parc Des Princes expires in June.

PSG boss Christoph Galtier also had his say on the contract situations, specifically Mbappe’s, keeping rather shtum on the idea of an exit for his player and fellow Frenchman.

“I do not have to try to convince Kylian to stay.

Mbappe and Messi are both currently on international duty, with France looking to produce a similar performance to their 4-0 win over the Netherlands against Ireland tomorrow, while Messi’s Argentina take on Curacao in a friendly on Tuesday.