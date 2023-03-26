Nicolai Jorgensen is a name that is known to Newcastle fans as the striker was almost the club’s record signing at one point.

Rafa Benitez was keen on bringing in a forward to ease their fears of relegation back in the January transfer window of 2017/18 but the Magpies went ahead to bring in Islam Slimani on loan.

Feyenoord wanted £20m for Jorgensen which would have made him Newcastle’s record signing at the time, but a move to Tyneside wouldn’t transpire.

Now the star is clubless and it’s unclear whether the Dane has called time on his career having struggled with injuries, or whether he’s still on the hunt for a new club as he is still only 32.

Jorgensen last played for FC Copenhagen and after a second stint with the club he left in the summer of 2022 after a poor season.